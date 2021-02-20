Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.62

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.62 and traded as high as $42.49. Republic Bancorp shares last traded at $42.08, with a volume of 32,505 shares changing hands.

RBCAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Republic Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Hovde Group upgraded Republic Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.62.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 25.45%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is an increase from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th.

In related news, Director David P. Feaster acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.74 per share, for a total transaction of $37,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at $49,137.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 51.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 61,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

