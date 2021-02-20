Request Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.25 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. In the last week, Request has traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market cap of $98.76 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0988 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00062020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.94 or 0.00813998 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00038266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00056054 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00041933 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00018261 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,674.83 or 0.04744227 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,912,165 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . The official website for Request is request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

