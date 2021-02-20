Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CAI International, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CAI)

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for CAI International in a report released on Wednesday, February 17th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for CAI International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.63. CAI International had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $81.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.32 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of CAI International from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE CAI opened at $45.00 on Thursday. CAI International has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $798.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from CAI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. CAI International’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAI. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of CAI International by 768.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in CAI International by 14.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CAI International by 550.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CAI International by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CAI International in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

