Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XLG. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000.

XLG stock opened at $295.14 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $168.40 and a 52-week high of $300.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.22.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

