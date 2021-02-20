Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,367,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 41,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 27,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

IWM opened at $225.19 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $230.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.27 and a 200-day moving average of $188.05.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

