Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $1.88 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,248,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 97,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 33,437 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 84.5% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 334,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,781,000 after acquiring an additional 153,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter.

IEF opened at $116.54 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.61 and a 52-week high of $123.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.65.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

