Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $2.26 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 127,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after buying an additional 17,394 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,384,000 after purchasing an additional 26,454 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $86.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.82. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

