Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 379.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,603 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $652,000. RDA Financial Network grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 42,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 25,391 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000.

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $53.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.91. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.38 and a 12-month high of $58.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%.

