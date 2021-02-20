Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Lowers Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,449 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Windsor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,609,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

NYSE:WFC opened at $37.83 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $156.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.24, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.09.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. UBS Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Compass Point raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.