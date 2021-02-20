Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 13,573 Shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) by 103.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,573 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 1.07% of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,762,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $339,000.

Get First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF alerts:

Shares of FDNI stock opened at $56.08 on Friday. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.