Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 108.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,563 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

BIV stock opened at $90.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.02. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $83.21 and a 12 month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

