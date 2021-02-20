Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,525 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.70% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FVC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after buying an additional 11,305 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 138.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 32,078 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 34,464 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $139,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FVC opened at $34.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.04. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $34.60.

