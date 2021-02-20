Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 1,128 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 25,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 44,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $679,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $568,000.

Shares of CQQQ stock opened at $106.24 on Friday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $108.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.18.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

