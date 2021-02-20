Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 6,566 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,075 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 6,566 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 51.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $562,000. Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $259,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.6% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 38,952 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 10,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $571,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.32.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $48.42 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $59.55. The stock has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.20 and its 200 day moving average is $38.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

