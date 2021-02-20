Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Takes Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 743.6% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 17,162 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,712,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EDV opened at $134.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.97. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $133.70 and a 52-week high of $189.78.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

