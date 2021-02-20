Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Trims Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,409,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,038,000 after acquiring an additional 381,763 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 93,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 47,647 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $51.37 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.64 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.44.

