Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Position Increased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,782,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,688 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.51% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $23,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,172,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,497,000 after buying an additional 1,185,601 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 106,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 413.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 59,359 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 34,090 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.61.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $15.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.47. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $17.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

