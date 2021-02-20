Revain Price Hits $0.0121 on Major Exchanges (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Revain has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $5.07 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain token can now be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Revain has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00062962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.48 or 0.00817945 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00040989 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00059108 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00018973 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00043209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,859.92 or 0.04982697 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

REV is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . The official website for Revain is revain.org

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

