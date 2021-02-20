Revain (REV) Trading 0.1% Lower This Week

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 20th. Revain has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $5.21 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Revain has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00060780 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $449.99 or 0.00797627 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00041903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00057171 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00018347 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00041492 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,642.86 or 0.04684600 BTC.

About Revain

Revain (REV) is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official website is revain.org . The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

