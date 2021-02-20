Reviewing CMTSU Liquidation (OTCMKTS:CBRI) & RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL)

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) and CMTSU Liquidation (OTCMKTS:CBRI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.4% of RumbleON shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of RumbleON shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of CMTSU Liquidation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for RumbleON and CMTSU Liquidation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RumbleON 0 0 2 0 3.00 CMTSU Liquidation 0 0 0 0 N/A

RumbleON presently has a consensus target price of $55.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.98%. Given RumbleON’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RumbleON is more favorable than CMTSU Liquidation.

Profitability

This table compares RumbleON and CMTSU Liquidation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RumbleON -7.30% -353.94% -31.60% CMTSU Liquidation N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

RumbleON has a beta of 3.1, suggesting that its stock price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CMTSU Liquidation has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RumbleON and CMTSU Liquidation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RumbleON $840.63 million 0.12 -$45.18 million ($36.60) -1.18 CMTSU Liquidation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CMTSU Liquidation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RumbleON.

Summary

RumbleON beats CMTSU Liquidation on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc., a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

About CMTSU Liquidation

CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. operates as an information technology (IT) service company worldwide. It operates as an independent software vendor or channel partner; and provides project management, application and technical consulting, and database administration for implementation projects and managed-services. The company also offers managed services; and enterprise application, IT strategy, and business process consultancy services, as well as project planning, systems implementation and integration, training and change management, and application management. Its application development and management/staffing services provide analysis, design, development, testing and quality assurance, implementation, and maintenance of its client's business applications. In addition, the company offers staffing services covering software development lifecycle, as well as steady-state operations; and sells various IT hardware and software products. It serves Global 2000 blue-chip companies in industries, such as manufacturing, retail, education, healthcare and life sciences, energy and utilities, financial services, and the public sector. The company was formerly known as Ciber, Inc. and changed its name to CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. in June 2017. CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is based in Denver, Colorado. On April 9, 2017, CMTSU Liquidation, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on December 20, 2018.

