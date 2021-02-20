Reviewing Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) and VIA Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:VIAP)

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) and VIA Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:VIAP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.7% of Curis shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Curis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of VIA Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Curis and VIA Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis $10.00 million 60.41 -$32.14 million ($0.86) -11.94 VIA Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

VIA Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Curis.

Profitability

This table compares Curis and VIA Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis -279.33% N/A -81.32% VIA Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Curis has a beta of 3.29, suggesting that its stock price is 229% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VIA Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Curis and VIA Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curis 0 0 3 0 3.00 VIA Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Curis presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.85%. Given Curis’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Curis is more favorable than VIA Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Curis beats VIA Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curis

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors. The company's products in pipeline include CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; and CA-327, a pre-investigational new drug stage oncology drug candidate. It has collaboration agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog signaling pathway inhibitor for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma; Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and DarwinHealth, Inc. to characterize biomarkers and tumor subtype alignments to identify therapeutic opportunities. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About VIA Pharmaceuticals

VIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of compounds for the treatment of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. It is developing a pipeline of small molecule drugs that target the underlying causes of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, including vascular inflammation, high cholesterol, high triglycerides, and insulin sensitization/diabetes. The company's drug development pipeline includes VIA-3196, a Phase-1 ready liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor (THR) beta agonist that targets dyslipidemia, such as high LDL cholesterol, high triglycerides, and elevated Lp(a); Diacylglycerol Acyl Transferase 1 (DGAT1) inhibitor, which is in pre-clinical development stage treatment of type 2 diabetes with upside potential in weight control and dyslipidemia; and VIA-2291, a 5-Lipoxygenase inhibitor that has completed third Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of atherosclerotic plaque, an underlying cause of heart attack, stroke, and other vascular diseases. VIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has two research, development, and commercialization agreements with Hoffman-LaRoche Inc. and Hoffman-LaRoche Ltd. for THR beta agonist; and multiple compounds from preclinical DGAT1 metabolic disorders program. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

