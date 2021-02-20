Reviewing mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) & Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO)

mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) and Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for mPhase Technologies and Romeo Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score mPhase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Romeo Power 1 0 1 0 2.00

Romeo Power has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.61%. Given Romeo Power’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than mPhase Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares mPhase Technologies and Romeo Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio mPhase Technologies $2.50 million 11.69 -$1.96 million N/A N/A Romeo Power N/A N/A $2.09 million N/A N/A

Romeo Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than mPhase Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

mPhase Technologies has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Romeo Power has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.1% of Romeo Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares mPhase Technologies and Romeo Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets mPhase Technologies -59.98% -1,341.45% -176.79% Romeo Power N/A 7.50% 0.16%

Summary

Romeo Power beats mPhase Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About mPhase Technologies

mPhase Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions for telecommunications, learning, travel, and nanotechnology applications. It operates through five segments: Online Training, Consumer Engagement, Travel Planning, Data Analysis, and Battery Technology. The company provides data analysis software products in the areas of inventory, stock management, marketing optimization, sentiment analysis, customer segmentation and behavior, agro-tech image detection, electrocardiogram automation, and a recommendation engine with various applications. It also offers Learning Management System platform that allows customers to customize their training and become embedded on the platform; and a software application platform that can be integrated into retail customers' Wi-Fi infrastructure, giving the retailer customer data and enabling AI-enhanced and targeted promotions to drive store traffic and sales. In addition, the company develops Smart Surface technology for transdermal drug delivery to dispense an unattended, predetermined quantity of drug, or medical agent through a smart surface membrane; Smart NanoBattery, a smart surface product that supply power to a range of portable electronic and microelectronic devices used in military, medical, industrial, and consumer applications; and Travel Buddhi, a software platform to enhance travel experience through ultra-customization tools. Further, it offers training, support, update, and maintenance services. mPhase Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About Romeo Power

Romeo Power, Inc., an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. It also offers battery management systems; and design, research and development, and other engineering related services. Romeo Power, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Vernon, California.

