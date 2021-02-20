Reviewing Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) & Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) and Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Change Healthcare has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Shutterstock and Change Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shutterstock $650.52 million 5.31 $20.11 million $0.74 128.81 Change Healthcare $3.20 billion 2.23 -$947.60 million $1.47 15.91

Shutterstock has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Change Healthcare. Change Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shutterstock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.1% of Shutterstock shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.8% of Shutterstock shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Change Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Shutterstock and Change Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shutterstock 7.70% 15.13% 8.21% Change Healthcare -5.76% 13.43% 4.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Shutterstock and Change Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shutterstock 0 1 5 0 2.83 Change Healthcare 0 15 8 0 2.35

Shutterstock presently has a consensus price target of $73.33, suggesting a potential downside of 23.07%. Change Healthcare has a consensus price target of $21.37, suggesting a potential downside of 8.65%. Given Change Healthcare’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Change Healthcare is more favorable than Shutterstock.

Summary

Shutterstock beats Change Healthcare on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc., a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, Shutterstock Select, Shutterstock Custom, Shutterstock Editorial, Offset, PremiumBeat brand names, as well as Application programming interface, and Editor and Editor Pro tools to enhance workflow and project management needs, and search capabilities. It serves marketing professionals and organizations, media and broadcast companies, and small and medium-sized businesses through online platform. Shutterstock, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc., an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment offers software and analytics solutions for financial performance, payment accuracy, clinical decision management, value-based payment, provider and consumer engagement, and imaging and clinical workflow. The Network Solutions segment enables financial, administrative, and clinical transactions; electronic business-to-business and consumer-to-business payments; and aggregation and analytics of clinical and financial data. The Technology-Enabled Services segment provides solutions for financial and administrative management, value-based care, communication and payment, pharmacy benefits administration, and healthcare consulting. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.