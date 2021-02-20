Reviewing Umbra Applied Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:UATG) and Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Umbra Applied Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:UATG) and Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Umbra Applied Technologies Group and Willdan Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Umbra Applied Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Willdan Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Willdan Group has a consensus target price of $35.50, suggesting a potential downside of 23.11%. Given Willdan Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Willdan Group is more favorable than Umbra Applied Technologies Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Umbra Applied Technologies Group and Willdan Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Umbra Applied Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Willdan Group $443.10 million 1.26 $4.84 million $1.36 33.95

Willdan Group has higher revenue and earnings than Umbra Applied Technologies Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.4% of Willdan Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.2% of Umbra Applied Technologies Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Willdan Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Willdan Group has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Umbra Applied Technologies Group and Willdan Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Umbra Applied Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A Willdan Group -2.18% 3.16% 1.27%

Summary

Willdan Group beats Umbra Applied Technologies Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Umbra Applied Technologies Group

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. operates as a green technology development, fabrication, and commercialization company. The company develops and manufactures equipment, products, and systems to global remediation projects. Its technologies include power generation, oil and sand processing, oil shale processing, inland and salt water oil spill remediation, water remediation, water desalinization and medical waste remediation, and e-waste remediation. The company was formerly known as Green Processing Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. in January 2014. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Green Processing Technologies, Inc.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics. The Engineering and Consulting segment provides building and safety, city engineering, code enforcement, development plan review and inspection, disaster recovery, geotechnical and earthquake engineering, planning and surveying, contract staff support, program and construction management, structural engineering, transportation and traffic engineering, and water resources services. This segment also offers district administration, financial consulting, and federal compliance services; emergency preparedness, planning, training, and exercise services; and communications and technology services. The company serves public and governmental agencies, including cities, counties, redevelopment agencies, water districts, school districts, and universities; investor and municipal owned energy utilities; state and federal agencies; commercial and industrial firms; and tribal governments, as well as various other special districts and agencies. Willdan Group, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Anaheim, California.

