REVV One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.25 Million (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 20th. REVV has a market capitalization of $41.81 million and $3.25 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REVV token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, REVV has traded up 103.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get REVV alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $266.09 or 0.00468605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00068462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00091515 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00064265 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00077628 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.38 or 0.00396910 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00027068 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,987,294 tokens. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com

REVV Token Trading

REVV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REVV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REVV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.