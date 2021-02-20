Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Holdings Trimmed by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REYN. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 844.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. 26.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ REYN opened at $29.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion and a PE ratio of 16.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.77. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.41 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is presently 60.69%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REYN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

