Rice Acquisition (OTCMKTS:RICEU) Shares Down 0.6%

Rice Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RICEU) shares fell 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.94 and last traded at $13.06. 34,338 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.14.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.63.

Rice Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RICEU)

There is no company description available for Rice Acquisition Corp.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Rice Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rice Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.