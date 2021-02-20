Rio DeFi (RFUEL) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Rio DeFi has a total market cap of $35.39 million and $5.67 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rio DeFi has traded up 34.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Rio DeFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000282 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.79 or 0.00459422 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00070785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00079200 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00064562 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00077660 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $221.61 or 0.00396481 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00025578 BTC.

About Rio DeFi

Rio DeFi’s total supply is 238,577,326 coins and its circulating supply is 224,543,336 coins. The official website for Rio DeFi is riochain.io . The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial

