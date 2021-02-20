Ripio Credit Network Tops One Day Volume of $1.60 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 20th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $49.82 million and $1.60 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0980 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded up 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.93 or 0.00199629 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars.

