RMPL (RMPL) Market Capitalization Tops $890,717.63

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One RMPL token can now be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002051 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, RMPL has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. RMPL has a market capitalization of $890,717.63 and approximately $6,782.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.05 or 0.00479790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00071549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00081861 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00068817 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00077211 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $232.82 or 0.00409104 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00026483 BTC.

About RMPL

RMPL’s total supply is 914,817 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,029 tokens. The official website for RMPL is www.rmpl.io

RMPL Token Trading

