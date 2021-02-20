Rocket Pool Trading 10.4% Higher This Week (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. In the last week, Rocket Pool has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool token can currently be bought for approximately $10.56 or 0.00018628 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $108.54 million and $3.87 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00060057 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.03 or 0.00772815 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00040894 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00056908 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00041096 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00017905 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,663.46 or 0.04699106 BTC.

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a token. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

