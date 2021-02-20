Rope Price Tops $61.22 ($ROPE)

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Rope token can now be bought for approximately $61.22 or 0.00109070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rope has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $29,527.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rope has traded 128.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $277.61 or 0.00494591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00070358 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00080250 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00064890 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00076998 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00028738 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $223.30 or 0.00397822 BTC.

About Rope

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Rope is rope.lol

Rope Token Trading

Rope can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

