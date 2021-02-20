Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC)’s stock price was down 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.60. Approximately 114,695 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 365,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.73 million and a P/E ratio of -22.22.

About Royal Helium (CVE:RHC)

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of helium properties. The company holds helium leases and permits in Saskatchewan, Canada. Royal Helium Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with The Saskatchewan Research Council to develop a helium facility. The company was formerly known as RHC Capital Corporation and changed its name to Royal Helium Ltd.

