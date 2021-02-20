Royale Finance (ROYA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.91 Million

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $3.88 million and $1.91 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 44.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Royale Finance token can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000674 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.04 or 0.00517513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00069881 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00084463 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00071645 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00078021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.71 or 0.00414146 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00027599 BTC.

Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 tokens.

