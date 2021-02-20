Royale Finance (ROYA) Price Up 26.1% Over Last Week

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Royale Finance token can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000695 BTC on popular exchanges. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $3.93 million and $2.04 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 26.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $273.54 or 0.00484869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00069164 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00086658 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00065955 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00076938 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.99 or 0.00405892 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00027896 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 tokens.

Royale Finance Token Trading

