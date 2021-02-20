RSK Infrastructure Framework Hits Market Cap of $215.31 Million (RIF)

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. In the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market capitalization of $215.31 million and $9.40 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $254.30 or 0.00455828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00071684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00079408 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00063974 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00077554 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.26 or 0.00396611 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00025494 BTC.

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s genesis date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,380,010 coins. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official website is www.rifos.org . The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

