RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $19,273.00

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 20th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $32.85 million and approximately $19,273.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $56,947.25 or 1.00064423 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002447 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 577 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.