Rubic Price Down 24.8% Over Last Week (RBC)

Rubic (CURRENCY:RBC) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Rubic has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar. Rubic has a market cap of $28.50 million and approximately $860,301.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rubic token can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $256.79 or 0.00459422 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00070785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00079200 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00064562 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00077660 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.61 or 0.00396481 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00025578 BTC.

Rubic Token Profile

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,100,000 tokens. The official website for Rubic is rubic.exchange

Buying and Selling Rubic

Rubic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

