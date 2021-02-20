Rupee (RUP) Price Hits $0.0021 on Exchanges

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 78.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $89,144.15 and approximately $234.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded 57.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00053785 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 212.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000108 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 42,202,150 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

