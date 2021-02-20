Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.66

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.66 and traded as high as C$25.19. Russel Metals shares last traded at C$24.78, with a volume of 407,218 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$19.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$24.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 389.74%.

In related news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total value of C$105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,405 shares in the company, valued at C$2,528,505. Insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $439,769 over the last quarter.

Russel Metals Company Profile (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

