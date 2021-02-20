Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 1,208,758 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 734.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,373,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,208,758 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.52% of STORE Capital worth $46,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 477.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $32.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $38.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average is $29.72.

STOR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist raised their price target on STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.36.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

