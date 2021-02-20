Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 1,523,951 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 208.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,255,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,523,951 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 5.95% of Caleres worth $35,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Caleres by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,772,000 after acquiring an additional 131,586 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 9.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 930,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 83,139 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 19.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 735,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 120,183 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 594,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 749.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 286,019 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 31,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $498,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,228,761.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $216,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,985.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,500 shares of company stock worth $831,330 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAL. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $15.45 on Friday. Caleres, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $585.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.47.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.44. Caleres had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $647.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.50 million. Research analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

