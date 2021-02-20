Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 94,619 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,619 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of Tyson Foods worth $44,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,637,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,546,000 after acquiring an additional 48,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.70.

Shares of TSN opened at $67.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.13. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $79.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

