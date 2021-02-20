Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,013 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $35,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DE. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Shares of DE stock opened at $330.00 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $335.21. The stock has a market cap of $103.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $298.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

