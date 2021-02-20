Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 1,442,176 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 12,327.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,453,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442,176 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.30% of Magnite worth $44,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGNI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,775,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,494,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,644,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,548,000. Finally, Portsea Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Magnite in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist cut Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Magnite from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

In other Magnite news, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $2,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 633,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,486,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Day sold 12,795 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $203,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,709,642.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 179,529 shares of company stock worth $7,777,035 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $58.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.00 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $64.39.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

