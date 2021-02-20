Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 159,064 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,256,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,064 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.23% of FirstEnergy worth $38,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FE. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 141.3% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of FE stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.95. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $52.19.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.36.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.