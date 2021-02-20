Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 2,589,273 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,003,862 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,589,273 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Banco Bradesco worth $36,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,144,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,321,000 after purchasing an additional 18,577,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,595,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859,936 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.6% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 25,364,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,372 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 133.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,272,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,606,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,392,000 after purchasing an additional 337,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.35.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 5.63%.

BBD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.58.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.