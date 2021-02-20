Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 288,743 Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,893,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,743 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.45% of Azul worth $43,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Azul by 146.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Azul by 16.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Azul by 3.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AZUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Santander downgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

Shares of Azul stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.62. Azul S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $39.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.68.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

