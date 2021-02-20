Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 42,380 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446,410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,380 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Best Buy worth $44,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,306,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,926,558,000 after purchasing an additional 524,280 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 11.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,427,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,332,159 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,263,000 after acquiring an additional 98,620 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,321,940 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $369,699,000 after acquiring an additional 149,453 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 28.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716,636 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $302,334,000 after acquiring an additional 599,588 shares during the period. 76.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. UBS Group raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $118.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.85. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $124.89. The company has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

