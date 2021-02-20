Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.21% of EPAM Systems worth $41,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,209,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,684,024,000 after purchasing an additional 143,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,189,191,000 after purchasing an additional 159,798 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4,526.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,138,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $365,475,000 after purchasing an additional 19,305 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 541,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $175,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.53, for a total value of $1,261,855.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,211 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,901.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,684,005. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $376.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 69.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.97 and a twelve month high of $402.62.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. On average, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $429.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.40.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

